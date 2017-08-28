How you can help Harvey survivors - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

How you can help Harvey survivors

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) - Thousands of those in Hurricane Harvey's wake are dealing with the immediate destruction, but recovery efforts could take months. FEMA is already estimating 450,000 people will apply for disaster assistance. Across the country, many spared from damage may want to help. You can donate to the Red Cross by going to its website, calling 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669) or texting 90999 to donate $10. The money goes toward recovery efforts.

If you'd like to help in your community, find your local chapter of the Red Cross online and ask what you can do to support its work. Some may not be prepared to accept donations or coordinate volunteer efforts, so check first before taking action.

The city of Houston has also established a Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. People can donate online at www.ghcf.org, or send checks or money orders to Greater Houston Community Foundation, 5120 Woodway Drive, Suite 6000, Houston, TX 77056.

“We are getting calls from across the country and right here in our hometown, and the generosity of people who understand this disaster is truly amazing,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “Together we can make a difference to those who will need extensive help to get back on their feet once this storm is over.”

