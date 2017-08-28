13 West Virginia counties owe $5.5M in late jail bills

Thousands of those in Hurricane Harvey's wake are dealing with the immediate destruction, but recovery efforts could take months. FEMA is already estimating 450,000 people will apply for disaster assistance. Across the country, many spared from damage may want to help.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Michael Reynolds boasted with excitement today at the Yeager Airport - not because he was leaving for a tropical vacation, but because he was going to make a difference. "To know that people are suffering in one of the greatest needs of their entire lives. That is incredibly humbling and my excitement filtered into that to where it will translate into passion to where I can actually do good in someone's lives when they actually need it th...