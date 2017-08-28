West Virginia Company to Add Hundreds of Jobs

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - At a press conference Monday afternoon, N3, a tech-enabled marketing sales firm at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park in South Charleston announced the addition of several hundred new jobs coming to the Park.

According to our reporter, Alyssa Meisner, who is at the press conference, the N3 Office at the Park is expected to span 28,000 square feet of space at the Park over the next few years.

"This is not just pie in the sky- you're going to have 40 or 50 jobs in the next few months," Sen. Manchin says of N3

"This is a movement that will illustrate to all that we will help businesses to be all they can be," Steve Rubin, Charleston Area Alliance.

N3 opened its doors Monday. 300 new jobs in West Virginia will be created with this new company.

N3's CEO says they hope to have the first 200 employees hired within a year.

"You can't let politics get in the way of opportunity for this state," Sen. Manchin says of bi-partisan support for WV Regional Tech Park.

N3 will hold a career fair Sept.20th at the Clay Center, hoping to recruit WV talent to stay in-state.