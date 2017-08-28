Two People Killed in 4-Vehicle Crash in Floyd County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Two People Killed in 4-Vehicle Crash in Floyd County

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
MGN Online

UPDATE: 08/28/17 @ 8:30 p.m.

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WYMT) - Our CBS affiliate WYMT reports that a crash that has shut down US-23 in Floyd County has taken the lives of two people.

WYMT reports that four vehicles, including three passenger vehicles and one milk truck, were involved in the crash.

The coroner for Floyd County tells WYMT that two people have been killed in the crash.

US-23 is still shut down as a result of the crash near Allen near the Pop's Chevrolet.

We will continue to update this story with more information as soon as we receive it.

ORIGINAL: 08/28/17 @ 4:15 p.m.

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - US-23 is shut down in Floyd County due to a multiple vehicle crash.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. on US-23 near Pop's Chevrolet near Allen.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes are closed due to the crash.

There is no word on whether any injuries have been reported at this time.

Emergency personnel are on scene. Dispatchers expect the roadway to be shut down for at least two hours.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

