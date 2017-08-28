US-23 Shut Down Due to Multiple Vehicle Crash - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

US-23 Shut Down Due to Multiple Vehicle Crash

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - US-23 is shut down in Floyd County due to a multiple vehicle crash.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. on US-23 near Pop's Chevrolet near Allen.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes are closed due to the crash.

There is no word on whether any injuries have been reported at this time.

Emergency personnel are on scene. Dispatchers expect the roadway to be shut down for at least two hours.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

