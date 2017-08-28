WV AG Reminds Consumers to Give Wisely to Hurricane Harvey Relie - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WV AG Reminds Consumers to Give Wisely to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Adam Rayburn Adam Rayburn

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminds consumers to use caution as they open their wallets to help those devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

RELATED STORY: How you can help Harvey survivors

“Our hearts and prayers are with Texas,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “As many West Virginians return the generosity Texans shared during our devastating 2016 flood, I urge everyone to give wisely and make sure someone with ill intent does not take advantage of your compassion.”
 
Those concerned about the legitimacy of a specific charity or organization should confirm it is registered to solicit donations. That information can be accessed through the Secretary of State’s Office in West Virginia and/or Texas.
 
Consumers also can research charities online via www.charitynavigator.org orwww.guidestar.org.
 
Additional tips to keep in mind when giving to disaster relief organizations:

  • Never feel pressure to donate immediately.
  • Be suspicious of charities that ask for donations in cash or via wire transfer.
  • If the organization is unfamiliar, gather as much information as possible and do research.
  • Online contribution websites should start with https://. The ‘s” verifies a secure connection, making it less likely for personal information to be stolen.
  • Verify any local chapter is authorized to solicit funds on behalf of its parent organization.
  • Go directly to a charity or organization’s website instead of clicking on a link to the desired group.
  • Be wary of any charity refusing to detail its mission, use of donations or proof of tax deductibility.
  • Keep records, including a letter confirming the charitable status of the organization for contributions in excess of $250.

You can donate to the Red Cross online here.

Any West Virginian solicited to donate to a charity they think may be fraudulent can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Former Fayette County Sheriff passes away

    UPDATE: Former Fayette County Sheriff passes away

    Monday, August 28 2017 5:36 PM EDT2017-08-28 21:36:24 GMT

    Officials confirm former Fayette County Sheriff Steve Kessler sadly passed away August 23, 2017.

    Officials confirm former Fayette County Sheriff Steve Kessler sadly passed away August 23, 2017.

  • WV AG Reminds Consumers to Give Wisely to Hurricane Harvey Relief

    WV AG Reminds Consumers to Give Wisely to Hurricane Harvey Relief

    Monday, August 28 2017 5:19 PM EDT2017-08-28 21:19:31 GMT
    Adam RayburnAdam Rayburn

    West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminds consumers to use caution as they open their wallets to help those devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

    West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminds consumers to use caution as they open their wallets to help those devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

  • West Virginia Company to Add Hundreds of Jobs

    Monday, August 28 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-08-28 20:03:46 GMT
    Photo Courtesy: Reporter Alyssa MeisnerPhoto Courtesy: Reporter Alyssa Meisner

    SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - At a press conference Monday afternoon, N3, a tech-enabled marketing sales firm at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park in South Charleston announced the addition of several hundred new jobs coming to the Park. According to our reporter, Alyssa Meisner, who is at the press conference, the N3 Office at the Park is expected to span 28,000 square feet of space at the Park over the next few years.  "This is a movement that will illustrate to...

    SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - At a press conference Monday afternoon, N3, a tech-enabled marketing sales firm at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park in South Charleston announced the addition of several hundred new jobs coming to the Park. According to our reporter, Alyssa Meisner, who is at the press conference, the N3 Office at the Park is expected to span 28,000 square feet of space at the Park over the next few years.  "This is a movement that will illustrate to...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Suspect Identified in Officer-Involved Shooting in Boone County

    Suspect Identified in Officer-Involved Shooting in Boone County

    Sunday, August 27 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-08-28 03:29:42 GMT

    BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A shooting has been reported in Boone County. The shooting was reported in the Orgas area of Boone County Sunday afternoon near the White Oak Freewill Baptist Church. There is no information on whether any injuries have been reported. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.

    BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A shooting has been reported in Boone County. The shooting was reported in the Orgas area of Boone County Sunday afternoon near the White Oak Freewill Baptist Church. There is no information on whether any injuries have been reported. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.

  • Police: Man Kidnapped 7-Year-Old Girl, Threw Her Off Bridge

    Police: Man Kidnapped 7-Year-Old Girl, Threw Her Off Bridge

    Monday, August 28 2017 12:26 PM EDT2017-08-28 16:26:26 GMT

    Police say a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped from her grandparents’ home and thrown from a bridge into a lake.

    Police say a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped from her grandparents’ home and thrown from a bridge into a lake.

  • Ex-police officer accused of beating woman in West Virginia

    Ex-police officer accused of beating woman in West Virginia

    A former police officer accused of beating a woman in West Virginia is facing felony charges.

    A former police officer accused of beating a woman in West Virginia is facing felony charges.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.