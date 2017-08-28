West Virginia residents reach out to loved ones dealing with aftermath of Harvey

Many people in West Virginia have been impacted by the images and stories coming out of Texas since Hurricane Harvey made landfall.

There are several personal stories and connections between people in our area and their friends and family many miles away.

Social media has been key in helping people stay connected and get the word out either to say they are safe or to ask for help.

Texas resident Lori Walters said a connection with a friend in the Mountain State has helped make it a little easier to get through the past few difficult days.

"There are a lot of people helping other people which is a very very great thing," Walters said. "It is a spirit that I know West Virginia has and I know Texas has it too."

Walters said her friend Connie Boggess from Cabell County, WV has offered to get a work crew together to come to Texas and help her clean up after the water recedes.