2 Girls Missing Out of Cabell County Found Safely

Carl Fortney is wanted in the case. Courtesy Cabell County Sheriff's Office.

UPDATE:

The mother of Cheylyn and Cherity Fortney tells 13 News that both children have been located in Grant County and are safe in state custody.

The children were located in Grant County, WV, where Carl Fortney was arrested.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) -

UPDATE (8/30/17 4:25 PM):

An Amber Alert has now been issued for Cheylyn Fortney and Cherity Fortney, who have been missing out of Cabell County since Sunday, August 27th, 2017.

ORIGINAL:

The Cabell County Sheriff's Office is searching for two girls, as well as another family member after the two girls never returned home.

According to the deputies, the two children are aged 6 and 14 and were supposed to be returned by their father/stepfather Sunday night.

However, they never showed up.

The six-year-old's name is named Cheylyn, and the teenager's name is Cherity.

Cheylynn weighs about 53 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink and purple shorts and top with white sandals.

Cherity is 5'4" tall and weighs about 190 pounds. She has red/brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black top with gold trim around the neckline with blue leggings and black boots.

Deputies say that the father/stepfather, Carl Fortney, works for a truck company and took off with a company truck. The transponder in that truck has been disabled.

As a result, the truck has been reported as stolen. Deputies say they are believed to be headed to central Ohio.

Carl is 6'6" tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has salt and pepper hair, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black Dickie's work pants.

He is possibly driving a stolen 2013 white Volvo 670 model sleeper cab road tractor. The truck has "Coretrans" marked on the cab with truck number 679 in print.

The registration on the truck is A61916.

Fortney is facing kidnapping and child abduction charges.