AMBER ALERT Issued for 2 Girls Missing Out of Cabell County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

AMBER ALERT Issued for 2 Girls Missing Out of Cabell County

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Cabell County Sheriff's Office. Cabell County Sheriff's Office.
Carl Fortney is wanted in the case. Courtesy Cabell County Sheriff's Office. Carl Fortney is wanted in the case. Courtesy Cabell County Sheriff's Office.
Cabell County Sheriff's Office Cabell County Sheriff's Office

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) -

UPDATE (8/30/17 4:25 PM):

An Amber Alert has now been issued for Cheylyn Fortney and Cherity Fortney, who have been missing out of Cabell County since Sunday, August 27th, 2017.

ORIGINAL:

The Cabell County Sheriff's Office is searching for two girls, as well as another family member after the two girls never returned home.

According to the deputies, the two children are aged 6 and 14 and were supposed to be returned by their father/stepfather Sunday night.

However, they never showed up.

The six-year-old's name is named Cheylyn, and the teenager's name is Cherity. 

Cheylynn weighs about 53 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink and purple shorts and top with white sandals.

Cherity is 5'4" tall and weighs about 190 pounds. She has red/brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black top with gold trim around the neckline with blue leggings and black boots.

Deputies say that the father/stepfather, Carl Fortney, works for a truck company and took off with a company truck. The transponder in that truck has been disabled.

As a result, the truck has been reported as stolen. Deputies say they are believed to be headed to central Ohio.

Carl is 6'6" tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has salt and pepper hair, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black Dickie's work pants.

He is possibly driving a stolen 2013 white Volvo 670 model sleeper cab road tractor. The truck has "Coretrans" marked on the cab with truck number 679 in print.

The registration on the truck is A61916.

Fortney is facing kidnapping and child abduction charges.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.