Anheuser-Busch will provide water to victims of Hurricane Harvey

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
(CNN) – Over 100,000 cans of water will soon be arriving in Texas for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The much-needed water is being donated by Anheuser-Busch, which periodically halts beer production at its Cartersville, Georgia factory to produce canned drinking water for emergencies.

The water should arrive in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday. About 50,000 cans have already arrived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in anticipation of the heavy rainfall the area may receive as the tropical storm moves east.

In the Houston area, the storm has already dropped more than 2 feet of rain and caused widespread and life-threatening flooding.

The donation is being made in response to the American Red Cross’ call for emergency drinking water.

Anheuser-Busch Vice President of Community Affairs Bill Bradley said the decision to halt beer production at the Georgia brewery allows them to help communities in times of crisis. The company has been able to help during other emergencies, such as Hurricane Matthew, the water crisis in Flint, Michigan and wildfires in the west.

“Putting our production and logistics strengths to work by providing safe, clean drinking water is the best way we can help in these situations,” Bradley said.

