Anheuser-Busch will provide water to victims of Hurricane Harvey

Officials confirm former Fayette County Sheriff Steve Kessler sadly passed away August 23, 2017.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminds consumers to use caution as they open their wallets to help those devastated by Hurricane Harvey.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - At a press conference Monday afternoon, N3, a tech-enabled marketing sales firm at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park in South Charleston announced the addition of several hundred new jobs coming to the Park. According to our reporter, Alyssa Meisner, who is at the press conference, the N3 Office at the Park is expected to span 28,000 square feet of space at the Park over the next few years. "This is a movement that will illustrate to...
West Virginia officials say 13 counties are more than 90 days past due on their payments to house inmates at the state's regional jails, with late bills totaling around $5.5 million.
Thousands of those in Hurricane Harvey's wake are dealing with the immediate destruction, but recovery efforts could take months. FEMA is already estimating 450,000 people will apply for disaster assistance. Across the country, many spared from damage may want to help.
The district is looking to hire between 20-40 full time school bus drivers and about 20 substitute drivers.
ALDI is looking to fill more over 200 positions across Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia at its hiring event on August 28th, 2017.
Kessler served 36 years with the sheriff's office.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A shooting has been reported in Boone County. The shooting was reported in the Orgas area of Boone County Sunday afternoon near the White Oak Freewill Baptist Church. There is no information on whether any injuries have been reported. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.
Police say a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped from her grandparents’ home and thrown from a bridge into a lake.
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Cabell County Sheriff's Office is searching for two girls, as well as another family member after the two girls never returned home. According to the deputies, the two children are aged 6 and 14 and were supposed to be returned to their father/stepfather Sunday night. The six-year-old's name is named Cheylynn, and the teenager's name is Cheriry. However, they never showed up. Deputies say that the father/stepfather, Carl Fortney, works for...
A former police officer accused of beating a woman in West Virginia is facing felony charges.
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy found fatally shot in the back seat of a police cruiser in northeast Ohio killed himself
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested after a pursuit in western Kanawha County Sunday evening. The pursuit began just after 6 p.m. when officers encroached on two vehicles believed to be participating in a drug deal in the Nitro Walmart parking lot. One of the vehicles fled, and led police on a pursuit until the suspect's vehicle wrecked on the 4000 block of Washington Street West in Nitro. Two people were arrested as a result of the pursuit. We will provide m...
Someone at the home reportedly had been trying to jump-start the lawnmower.
The district is looking to hire between 20-40 full time school bus drivers and about 20 substitute drivers.
