WV man gets jail for giving inmate marijuana - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WV man gets jail for giving inmate marijuana

Posted: Updated:
MGN Online MGN Online

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - Federal authorities say a former worker at a federal prison in West Virginia has been sentenced to eight months behind bars for providing an inmate with marijuana.
    
According to prosecutors, 32-year-old Cody Tyler Layman of Terra Alta, West Virginia, pleaded guilty in April to a single charge from an incident last August at the U.S. Penitentiary Hazelton.
    
Layman resigned from his position at the prison during the investigation.
    
U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley imposed the sentence.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Bracing for Harvey’s return

    Bracing for Harvey’s return

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 5:21 AM EDT2017-08-29 09:21:28 GMT
    AP PhotoAP Photo

    Unconfirmed reports of others missing or presumed dead are growing.

    Unconfirmed reports of others missing or presumed dead are growing.

  • State regulators fine company in WV miner's death

    State regulators fine company in WV miner's death

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 3:49 AM EDT2017-08-29 07:49:28 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    Public documents show its operator has been cited and fined by state regulators.

    Public documents show its operator has been cited and fined by state regulators.

  • WV explains new hunting regulations in summary

    WV explains new hunting regulations in summary

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 3:36 AM EDT2017-08-29 07:36:40 GMT

    According to the division, every year more than 350,000 hunters go into West Virginia's woods.

    According to the division, every year more than 350,000 hunters go into West Virginia's woods.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two Girls Missing Out of Cabell County

    Two Girls Missing Out of Cabell County

    Monday, August 28 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-08-29 02:12:06 GMT

    CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Cabell County Sheriff's Office is searching for two girls, as well as another family member after the two girls never returned home. According to the deputies, the two children are aged 6 and 14 and were supposed to be returned to their father/stepfather Sunday night. The six-year-old's name is named Cheylynn, and the teenager's name is Cheriry.  However, they never showed up. Deputies say that the father/stepfather, Carl Fortney, works for...

    CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Cabell County Sheriff's Office is searching for two girls, as well as another family member after the two girls never returned home. According to the deputies, the two children are aged 6 and 14 and were supposed to be returned to their father/stepfather Sunday night. The six-year-old's name is named Cheylynn, and the teenager's name is Cheriry.  However, they never showed up. Deputies say that the father/stepfather, Carl Fortney, works for...

  • Police: Man Kidnapped 7-Year-Old Girl, Threw Her Off Bridge

    Police: Man Kidnapped 7-Year-Old Girl, Threw Her Off Bridge

    Monday, August 28 2017 12:26 PM EDT2017-08-28 16:26:26 GMT

    Police say a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped from her grandparents’ home and thrown from a bridge into a lake.

    Police say a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped from her grandparents’ home and thrown from a bridge into a lake.

  • Authorities: Boy found dead in police car shot self to death

    Authorities: Boy found dead in police car shot self to death

    Authorities say a 17-year-old boy found fatally shot in the back seat of a police cruiser in northeast Ohio killed himself

    Authorities say a 17-year-old boy found fatally shot in the back seat of a police cruiser in Ohio killed himself

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.