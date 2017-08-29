Enterprises recalls Big Win Butter Popcorn

Dedinas-Franzak Enterprises is recalling Big Win, Butter Popcorn Artificially Flavored 5 OZ, UPC #0-11822-58492-0, This product is artificially flavored and milk is not specifically called out in the Allergen Statement. The product may contain milk and people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Milk may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. The concern was identified through a non-illness consumer complaint in relation to flavor.

Approximately 3,000 units of Big Win, Butter Popcorn Artificially Flavored product were distributed throughout the Rite Aid chain; this product is sold in the snack aisle. Product Expiration Dates included in the recall are the following: 16FEB2018. These date codes can be found in black ink printed on the front top right of the package.

There have been no injuries or illnesses reported to date associated with this product.

Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the point of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact: Dedinas-Franzak Enterprises, 616-784-6095 extension 22 Monday through Friday 8AM to 4PM EST. Via email at mballard@cksnacks.com.