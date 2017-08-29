Woman stabbed in Huntington

UPDATE: According to police, the woman received a small cut on her hand from a box cutter. They tell us they're receiving conflicting stories. No charges will be filed and no arrests will be made.

ORIGINAL: According to Cabell County Dispatchers, a woman was stabbed in Huntington shortly before 8:00 Tuesday morning. We're told the stabbing happened in the 900 hundred block of West 9th Street. Dispatchers say the victim went to a neighbors house for help.

The extent of the woman's injuries are unknown. No names are being released at this time. Huntington Police are handling the investigating.

Stay with 13 News for the latest.