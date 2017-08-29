Ambulance shot in Charleston, police search for suspects

Two people were arrested in Ohio after a deputy discovered thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamines in their vehicle.

Two people were arrested in Ohio after a deputy discovered thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamines in their vehicle.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested after a pursuit in western Kanawha County Sunday evening. The pursuit began just after 6 p.m. when officers encroached on two vehicles believed to be participating in a drug deal in the Nitro Walmart parking lot. One of the vehicles fled, and led police on a pursuit until the suspect's vehicle wrecked on the 4000 block of Washington Street West in Nitro. Two people were arrested as a result of the pursuit. We will provide m...

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested after a pursuit in western Kanawha County Sunday evening. The pursuit began just after 6 p.m. when officers encroached on two vehicles believed to be participating in a drug deal in the Nitro Walmart parking lot. One of the vehicles fled, and led police on a pursuit until the suspect's vehicle wrecked on the 4000 block of Washington Street West in Nitro. Two people were arrested as a result of the pursuit. We will provide m...

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department seized roughly 60 marijuana plants during a raid at an East End residence Friday night. According to police, two people were arrested after a drug complaint was filed. Police say several plants were taller than the investigating officers. They're facing 60 felony counts of cultivation. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department seized roughly 60 marijuana plants during a raid at an East End residence Friday night. According to police, two people were arrested after a drug complaint was filed. Police say several plants were taller than the investigating officers. They're facing 60 felony counts of cultivation. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Deputies made an arrest after two men were caught attempting to steal a truck with a hook strap. According to a release, police received a tip that two men in a black truck were attempting to hook a strap to another truck on private property. When police arrived at the scene, they caught the two suspects in the middle of the attempt. They were identified as Justin Combs, 31, of Wittensville, and Daniel Bell Jr. Police say the two had active ...