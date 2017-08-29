Ambulance shot in Charleston, police search for suspects - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ambulance shot in Charleston, police search for suspects

According to the Charleston Police Department, an ambulance was hit by several bullets around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. The shooting took place near Virginia St. West and Delaware Avenue. No injuries are being reported.

Charleston Police are searching for the person or persons responsible. Stay with 13 News for the latest.

  • Woman stabbed in Huntington

    Woman stabbed in Huntington

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 8:52 AM EDT2017-08-29 12:52:36 GMT

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 8:49 AM EDT2017-08-29 12:49:41 GMT
  • Authorities: Boy found dead in police car shot self to death

    Authorities: Boy found dead in police car shot self to death

    Authorities say a 17-year-old boy found fatally shot in the back seat of a police cruiser in northeast Ohio killed himself

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

  • Two Girls Missing Out of Cabell County

    Monday, August 28 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-08-29 02:12:06 GMT

    CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Cabell County Sheriff's Office is searching for two girls, as well as another family member after the two girls never returned home. According to the deputies, the two children are aged 6 and 14 and were supposed to be returned to their father/stepfather Sunday night. The six-year-old's name is named Cheylynn, and the teenager's name is Cheriry.  However, they never showed up. Deputies say that the father/stepfather, Carl Fortney, works for...

  • WV explains new hunting regulations in summary

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 3:36 AM EDT2017-08-29 07:36:40 GMT

    According to the division, every year more than 350,000 hunters go into West Virginia's woods.

  • Police: Man Kidnapped 7-Year-Old Girl, Threw Her Off Bridge

    Monday, August 28 2017 12:26 PM EDT2017-08-28 16:26:26 GMT

    Police say a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped from her grandparents’ home and thrown from a bridge into a lake.

