Ohio police officer accused of forcing women into sex acts - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio police officer accused of forcing women into sex acts

Posted: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man accused of abusing his authority as a police officer to force or pressure women into sex acts has been indicted on charges including rape, kidnapping and interfering with civil rights.

The Dayton Daily News reports 32-year-old Justin Sanderson, of Huber Heights, resigned from the Phillipsburg police after being arrested last month.

Court records list no attorney for Sanderson, who was jailed.

Montgomery County's prosecutor says two women allege Sanderson separately took them into custody and forced them into sex acts at the police station. The prosecutor says two more women allege Sanderson arranged to meet them for sex at a motel, told them he was investigating prostitution, then engaged in sexual activity with the women, who said they felt compelled to cooperate because he was an officer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.