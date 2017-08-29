Ohio police officer accused of forcing women into sex acts

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man accused of abusing his authority as a police officer to force or pressure women into sex acts has been indicted on charges including rape, kidnapping and interfering with civil rights.

The Dayton Daily News reports 32-year-old Justin Sanderson, of Huber Heights, resigned from the Phillipsburg police after being arrested last month.

Court records list no attorney for Sanderson, who was jailed.

Montgomery County's prosecutor says two women allege Sanderson separately took them into custody and forced them into sex acts at the police station. The prosecutor says two more women allege Sanderson arranged to meet them for sex at a motel, told them he was investigating prostitution, then engaged in sexual activity with the women, who said they felt compelled to cooperate because he was an officer.

