300+ gators could escape as Texas flood waters rise - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

300+ gators could escape as Texas flood waters rise

Posted: Updated:

BEAUMONT, Texas (CNN/WNCN) — Officials at an alligator tourist attraction in Texas say that flood waters are close to exceeding the height of fences that are keeping hundreds of gators inside.

KFDM reported that Gator County has more than 350 gators in outside areas of the attractions.

“We’re less than a foot a foot from (water) going over the fences,” Gator County Owner Gary Saurage told the TV station.

“All of these are certified, high fences, but when it won’t quit, it won’t quit. We’ve worked around the clock and I don’t know what else to do. We’re truly tired. Everybody’s at the end of it, man.”

Two of the largest alligators, known as Big Al and Big Tex, were put in trailers to keep them from possibly escaping in the flooding.

Saurage said that a recently built gift shop is flooded with nearly two feet of water inside.

RELATED STORY: How you can help Harvey survivors

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • 300+ gators could escape as Texas flood waters rise

    300+ gators could escape as Texas flood waters rise

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 10:17 AM EDT2017-08-29 14:17:49 GMT

    Officials at an alligator tourist attraction in Texas say that flood waters are close to exceeding the height of fences that are keeping hundreds of gators inside.

    Officials at an alligator tourist attraction in Texas say that flood waters are close to exceeding the height of fences that are keeping hundreds of gators inside.

  • The Latest: Trauma center space for expected new patients

    The Latest: Trauma center space for expected new patients

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 5:34 AM EDT2017-08-29 09:34:40 GMT
    Houston officials continue to urge people to shelter in place and stay off flooded roadways as Harvey continues to batter the nation's fourth-largest city.
    Houston officials continue to urge people to shelter in place and stay off flooded roadways as Harvey continues to batter the nation's fourth-largest city.

  • Two Girls Missing Out of Cabell County

    Two Girls Missing Out of Cabell County

    Monday, August 28 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-08-29 02:12:06 GMT

    CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Cabell County Sheriff's Office is searching for two girls, as well as another family member after the two girls never returned home. According to the deputies, the two children are aged 6 and 14 and were supposed to be returned to their father/stepfather Sunday night. The six-year-old's name is named Cheylynn, and the teenager's name is Cheriry.  However, they never showed up. Deputies say that the father/stepfather, Carl Fortney, works for...

    CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Cabell County Sheriff's Office is searching for two girls, as well as another family member after the two girls never returned home. According to the deputies, the two children are aged 6 and 14 and were supposed to be returned to their father/stepfather Sunday night. The six-year-old's name is named Cheylynn, and the teenager's name is Cheriry.  However, they never showed up. Deputies say that the father/stepfather, Carl Fortney, works for...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.