Authorities searching for heavily tattooed escaped inmate

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a pawn shop theft where several firearms were stolen. According to a release, Taylor Sponaugle, 19, is facing charges of conspiracy to transfer and receive stolen property. On August 24th, police responded to reports of a disturbance at a home in the Highlawn area. At the residence, police found several firearms that had been stolen from Jewlery Gold and Pawn near the 1100 block of Adams Avenue the day prior. Poli...

