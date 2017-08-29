Huntington Man Arrested with Pound of Heroin - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Huntington Man Arrested with Pound of Heroin

Posted: Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Huntington man was arrested Monday, August 28th, 2017, in connection with a large amount of heroin seized in Ohio earlier that morning.

Eric Lavell Minter, 32, was arrested in Huntington and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

The charge comes after Ohio State Police troopers at the Portsmouth Post intercepted a drug courier with one pound of heroin bound for Huntington earlier on Monday. 

Several hours later, detectives with the Huntington Police Department’s Special Investigations Bureau and the FBI’s Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Davis Street, the intended destination of the heroin in Huntington.

In addition to Minter’s arrest, a large quantity of cash was seized during the search. Minter is being held at Western Regional Jail and bond is set at $100,000.

We will continue to uodate this story as more information becomes availble.

