Huntington Man Arrested with Pound of Heroin

A Huntington man was arrested Monday, August 28th, 2017, in connection with a large amount of heroin seized in Ohio earlier that morning.
A Huntington man was arrested Monday, August 28th, 2017, in connection with a large amount of heroin seized in Ohio earlier that morning.
Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding an escaped inmate with tattoos covering his shaved head, face, neck, chest, arm and hands.
Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding an escaped inmate with tattoos covering his shaved head, face, neck, chest, arm and hands.
An Ohio police officer accused of forcing or pressuring women into sex acts has been indicted on charges including rape, kidnapping and interfering with civil rights.
An Ohio police officer accused of forcing or pressuring women into sex acts has been indicted on charges including rape, kidnapping and interfering with civil rights.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy found fatally shot in the back seat of a police cruiser in northeast Ohio killed himself
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy found fatally shot in the back seat of a police cruiser in Ohio killed himself
Two people were arrested in Ohio after a deputy discovered thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamines in their vehicle.
Two people were arrested in Ohio after a deputy discovered thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamines in their vehicle.
Police say a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped from her grandparents’ home and thrown from a bridge into a lake.
Police say a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped from her grandparents’ home and thrown from a bridge into a lake.
A former police officer accused of beating a woman in West Virginia is facing felony charges.
A former police officer accused of beating a woman in West Virginia is facing felony charges.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Cabell County Sheriff's Office is searching for two girls, as well as another family member after the two girls never returned home. According to the deputies, the two children are aged 6 and 14 and were supposed to be returned to their father/stepfather Sunday night. The six-year-old's name is named Cheylynn, and the teenager's name is Cheriry. However, they never showed up. Deputies say that the father/stepfather, Carl Fortney, works for...
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Cabell County Sheriff's Office is searching for two girls, as well as another family member after the two girls never returned home. According to the deputies, the two children are aged 6 and 14 and were supposed to be returned to their father/stepfather Sunday night. The six-year-old's name is named Cheylynn, and the teenager's name is Cheriry. However, they never showed up. Deputies say that the father/stepfather, Carl Fortney, works for...
According to the division, every year more than 350,000 hunters go into West Virginia's woods.
According to the division, every year more than 350,000 hunters go into West Virginia's woods.
Police say a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped from her grandparents’ home and thrown from a bridge into a lake.
Police say a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped from her grandparents’ home and thrown from a bridge into a lake.
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy found fatally shot in the back seat of a police cruiser in northeast Ohio killed himself
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy found fatally shot in the back seat of a police cruiser in Ohio killed himself
Public documents show its operator has been cited and fined by state regulators.
Public documents show its operator has been cited and fined by state regulators.
A former police officer accused of beating a woman in West Virginia is facing felony charges.
A former police officer accused of beating a woman in West Virginia is facing felony charges.
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A shooting has been reported in Boone County. The shooting was reported in the Orgas area of Boone County Sunday afternoon near the White Oak Freewill Baptist Church. There is no information on whether any injuries have been reported. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A shooting has been reported in Boone County. The shooting was reported in the Orgas area of Boone County Sunday afternoon near the White Oak Freewill Baptist Church. There is no information on whether any injuries have been reported. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.
Remember the senior citizens who waited to be rescued in waist deep water as their nursing home flooded? A new picture shows the ladies rescued, safe and dry.
Remember the senior citizens who waited to be rescued in waist deep water as their nursing home flooded? A new picture shows the ladies rescued, safe and dry.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Unconfirmed reports of others missing or presumed dead are growing.
Unconfirmed reports of others missing or presumed dead are growing.