Police arrest suspect wanted after stealing firearms in Huntingt - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police arrest suspect wanted after stealing firearms in Huntington

Posted: Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a pawn shop theft where several firearms were stolen.

According to a release, Taylor Sponaugle, 19, is facing charges of conspiracy to transfer and receive stolen property.

On August 24th, police responded to reports of a disturbance at a home in the Highlawn area.

At the residence, police found several firearms that had been stolen from Jewlery Gold and Pawn near the 1100 block of Adams Avenue the day prior.

Police arrested Cody Lee Methax, 30, of Huntington, at the residence to to outstanding warrants.

On August 28th, investigators with the Criminal Investigations and Special Investigations bureaus purchased stolen firearms during an undercover operation in the Fairfield area. Sponaugle was then arrested and transported to holding.

An additional search warrant executed near the 1900 block of Daulton Avenue recovered additional stolen firearms taken from Jewelry Gold and Pawn, as well as additional firearms connected to two other thefts.

Police say more arrests are expected in the case.

Sponaugle is being held at Western Regional Jail where his bond is set at $50,000.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.