Police arrest suspect wanted after stealing firearms in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a pawn shop theft where several firearms were stolen.

According to a release, Taylor Sponaugle, 19, is facing charges of conspiracy to transfer and receive stolen property.

On August 24th, police responded to reports of a disturbance at a home in the Highlawn area.

At the residence, police found several firearms that had been stolen from Jewlery Gold and Pawn near the 1100 block of Adams Avenue the day prior.

Police arrested Cody Lee Methax, 30, of Huntington, at the residence to to outstanding warrants.

On August 28th, investigators with the Criminal Investigations and Special Investigations bureaus purchased stolen firearms during an undercover operation in the Fairfield area. Sponaugle was then arrested and transported to holding.

An additional search warrant executed near the 1900 block of Daulton Avenue recovered additional stolen firearms taken from Jewelry Gold and Pawn, as well as additional firearms connected to two other thefts.

Police say more arrests are expected in the case.

Sponaugle is being held at Western Regional Jail where his bond is set at $50,000.