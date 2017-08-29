Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Police have arrested two men after a vehicle stop resulted in a drug bust in Huntington.

According to a release, Quentin Parker, 29, aka Slim, and John J. Weathers, 31, aka Jett, were charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Police say both suspects were on federal supervised release due to previous convictions, and are believed to be members of a drug trafficking organization based in Macon, Georgia.

A search warrant was obtained and executed which yielded marijuana, crack cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and prescription pills.

Zachary Keith Ellis, 19, of Huntington, was also arrested on an unrelated warrants at this time.

Parker and Weathers are being held at Western Regional Jail on $100,000 and $50,000 bonds respectively.