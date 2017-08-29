Big Tyler Road shut down after 2 vehicle accident in Cross Lanes - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Big Tyler Road shut down after 2 vehicle accident in Cross Lanes

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that all lanes of Big Tyler Road have been shut down due to a two vehicle accident with heavy damage. 

Kanawha County EMS, Tyler Mountain Fire Department, and Kanawha County Sheriff's Department are on scene.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

