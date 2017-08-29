Police arrest 6 during Charleston Transit Mall sweep - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police arrest 6 during Charleston Transit Mall sweep

Posted: Updated:
By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
Connect

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Police arrested 6 individuals yesterday following a warrant sweep at the Charleston.

According to a release, the arrests made were for multiple charges, including:

  • Felony possession of drugs
  • Misdemeanor possession of drugs
  • Domestic battery
  • Trespassing
  • Alcohol charges
  • Multiple city capii for traffic charges
  • Child support capii
  • Larceny
  • Transferring/received stolen property

John Brotherton, James Brown, Henry Johnson III, Thomas Shaye Jr., James Fleck, and Jason Hanshaw were arrested during the sweep.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Toddler dropped off at Ohio Police Station

    Toddler dropped off at Ohio Police Station

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-08-29 17:38:06 GMT

    It was mid-afternoon when someone identified only as a babysitter walked into the police department and handed over a young girl, believed to be around 18 months old. The sitter took the child all the way to the information window and even waited with her.

    It was mid-afternoon when someone identified only as a babysitter walked into the police department and handed over a young girl, believed to be around 18 months old. The sitter took the child all the way to the information window and even waited with her.

  • Police arrest 6 during Charleston Transit Mall sweep

    Police arrest 6 during Charleston Transit Mall sweep

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 12:34 PM EDT2017-08-29 16:34:31 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Police arrested 6 individuals yesterday following a warrant sweep at the Charleston. According to a release, the arrests made were for multiple charges, including: Felony possession of drugs Misdemeanor possession of drugs Domestic battery Trespassing Alcohol charges Multiple city capii for traffic charges Child support capii Larceny Transferring/received stolen property John Brotherton, James Brown, Henry Johnson III, Thomas Shaye Jr., James...
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Police arrested 6 individuals yesterday following a warrant sweep at the Charleston. According to a release, the arrests made were for multiple charges, including: Felony possession of drugs Misdemeanor possession of drugs Domestic battery Trespassing Alcohol charges Multiple city capii for traffic charges Child support capii Larceny Transferring/received stolen property John Brotherton, James Brown, Henry Johnson III, Thomas Shaye Jr., James...

  • 2 Arrested In Chilling West Virginia Child Abuse Case

    2 Arrested In Chilling West Virginia Child Abuse Case

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 12:23 PM EDT2017-08-29 16:23:01 GMT

    Two people in West Virginia have been arrested for connections to a child abuse case that some officials at the Magistrate office are calling the worst they've ever seen.

    Two people in West Virginia have been arrested for connections to a child abuse case that some officials at the Magistrate office are calling the worst they've ever seen.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.