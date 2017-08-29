Former principal accused of misusing booster funds rehired

A former principal in West Virginia who was accused of spending booster funds on personal purchases has been rehired as a teacher in the school system.

A former principal in West Virginia who was accused of spending booster funds on personal purchases has been rehired as a teacher in the school system.

WVU Tech stood as a proud campus in the town of Montgomery, but after its move to Beckley, there wasn't much left - until now. KVC Health Systems along with Bridge Valley Community and Technical College, The YMCA and the City of Montgomery have partnered to create the nation's first college designed to support youth transitioning from foster care. "When a young person ages out of foster care there are many opportunities available for them, many programs, many private organ...