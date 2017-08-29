Former principal accused of misusing booster funds rehired - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Former principal accused of misusing booster funds rehired

WINFIELD, W.Va. (AP) - A former principal in West Virginia who was accused of spending booster funds on personal purchases has been rehired as a teacher in the school system.
    
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the Putnam County Board of Education voted Monday to approve two dozen hires, including Bradley P. Knell. Knell was arrested in September 2016 and charged with two counts of computer fraud in connection with the use of a debit card linked to Poca High School's basketball teams' boosters for personal purchases.
    
He had been on unpaid suspension from his position as Poca High principal since October 2016, before resigning in February. His new teaching position is at Buffalo High School.
    
Superintendent John Hudson says all new hires are recommended by the school principal and school system's faculty senate.
    
