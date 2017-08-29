Meth found on lunch money leads to woman's arrest - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Meth found on lunch money leads to woman's arrest

Posted: Updated:

HELENA, AL (AP) - Alabama authorities say traces of meth found on a child's lunch money led to a woman's arrest.
    
News outlets report the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force says 44-year-old Heather Brooke Isaacs was arrested Friday and charged with chemical endangerment of a child.
    
Lt. Clay Hammac says a student at a Helena school paid for lunch in cash, and the cafeteria cashier noticed a white, powdery residue on the bills. The cashier shared her find with the school resource officer, who Hammac said recognized it as possibe meth.
    
The officer contacted the task force, which investigated. Hammac says investigators found "horrific" conditions at Isaacs' home.
    
It's unclear if Isaacs has an attorney.
    
The child is in custody of the Shelby Department of Human Resources.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

