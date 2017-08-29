Meth found on lunch money leads to woman's arrest

Authorities say traces of meth found on a child's lunch money led to a woman's arrest.
Those looking for alternative ways to protect their eyes from Monday’s solar eclipse are now seeking medical treatment after putting sunblock on their eyeballs.
The woman caught on video stealing from a liquor is now behind bars.
A Kentucky man says he never pooped his pants, but that was the reason he was given for being kicked out of an Ohio Casino.
Eighteen piglets saved from a barn fire in February were recently served to their rescuers as sausages.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
An Ohio man is facing criminal charges after allegedly urinating on a department store’s supply of Halloween candy.
A man drove his scooter into a sinkhole, and the incident was caught on camera.
A Golden Retriever retrieved quite a haul after digging in his family’s backyard earlier this month.
It wasn't exactly the catch he was hoping for while fishing. Instead, deputies say a drunken 22-year-old woman cursed at him before swimming up to his fishing line, biting it and swimming away with the rigging.
We're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
Two people in West Virginia have been arrested for connections to a child abuse case that some officials at the Magistrate office are calling the worst they've ever seen.
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Cabell County Sheriff's Office is searching for two girls, as well as another family member after the two girls never returned home. According to the deputies, the two children are aged 6 and 14 and were supposed to be returned to their father/stepfather Sunday night. The six-year-old's name is named Cheylynn, and the teenager's name is Cheriry. However, they never showed up. Deputies say that the father/stepfather, Carl Fortney, works for...
According to the division, every year more than 350,000 hunters go into West Virginia's woods.
It was mid-afternoon when someone identified only as a babysitter walked into the police department and handed over a young girl, believed to be around 18 months old. The sitter took the child all the way to the information window and even waited with her.
Officials at an alligator tourist attraction in Texas say that flood waters are close to exceeding the height of fences that are keeping hundreds of gators inside.
Police say a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped from her grandparents’ home and thrown from a bridge into a lake.
Remember the senior citizens who waited to be rescued in waist deep water as their nursing home flooded? A new picture shows the ladies rescued, safe and dry.
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy found fatally shot in the back seat of a police cruiser in northeast Ohio killed himself
