School bus accident shuts down all lanes of I-77 in Kanawha Coun - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

School bus accident shuts down all lanes of I-77 in Kanawha County

UPDATE: 8/29/2017 3:47 p.m.

All lanes have been reopened following a vehicle accident on I-77 near mile marker 99.

ORIGINAL:

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A vehicle accident involving a school bus has shut down all lanes of I-77 near mile marker 99 by Laidley Field this afternoon.

The accident happened at roughly 2:45 p.m.

Crews at the scene tell 13 News that a car collided with the school bus, causing it to veer into a wall.

The car's driver was unresponsive when crews reached the scene. They extracted the driver from the vehicle with the jaws of life, and they are believed to be in stable condition.

No children were on the bus and the driver was not injured.

All lanes are currently shut down and it is unknown when they will be reopened. 

Kanawha County EMS are responding.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

