One Injured After Crash in Rural Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a car went over a hill and into the creek in rural Kanawha County.

The crash was reported at around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday on the 900 block of Walker Road in the Frame area of Kanawha County.

Dispatcher say that woman was driving her vehicle and went over a hill and into a creek. The vehicle flipped on its side in the creek.

There is no word on the woman's injuries. Dispatchers say that it is quite steep where her vehicle plunged and expect it to take some time before the roadway is cleared as a result.

Pinch Fire, Kanawha County EMS and the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.