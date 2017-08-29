Dozens of Cats Rescued After Emergency Animal Seizure in Kanawha City

KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association is assisting the city's police, fire and health department with an emergency animal rescue of dozens of feral cats at a Kanawha City home.



KCHA employees and Charleston Firefighters are wearing hazmat suits and bringing dozens of kittens and cats out of a home on Lower Donnelly Street. There is a smell of feces present outside.

The KCHA says concerned neighbors called in and KCHA was able to get an injunction on the property.

Once inside, humane officers found one dead kitten in the freezer. They describe the ground as covered in 5 to 6 inches of feces, the smell of ammonia from the cat pee overwhelming. Despite the obvious signs of neglect, right now there are no criminal charges against the homeowner.

The woman who lives here has submitted to mental health evaluation and the city is working to get her the help she needs.

KCHA doesn't believe she was acting maliciously, and there are no signs she was abusing the animals.

Initial reports were 40-50 cats were inside the home, though humane officers say now there may be less.

All animals are being brought in for emergency treatment at the shelter. Immediate donations are desperately needed to handle the influx of animals.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.