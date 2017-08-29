Update: 74 Cats Rescued from Animal Seizure, 3 Found Dead

UPDATE: 08/30/17 @ 5 p.m.

KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) - Two more cats were located at a house on Lower Donnally Road in Kanawha City, bringing the total to 74 cats, according to KCHA Director of Development Jessie Shafer.

In addition to the 74 cats being found alive, three have been found deceased.

Shafer says the KCHA shelter is in desperate need of money to care for the cats.

Donations can be made at adoptcharleston.com/give.

They're also in need of pet groomers in the area to come to the shelter to groom the cats. The cats are all horribly matted.

Anyone interested in helping out can call 304-633-8265 for more information.

UPDATE (8/29/17) 11:00PM:

72 feral cats seized from a Kanawha City home.The animals are now receiving emergency medical care at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association. Concerned neighbors tipped-off police, and humane officers were finally granted an injunction on the house. Staff believe there may be a few cats still hiding in the home. A crew will be headed to the home for a final sweep Wednesday.

The woman responsible for the feral cat colony on Lower Donnally Road, has submitted to a mental health evaluation, and is accepting help from adult protective services. At this point she is not facing any criminal charges, but humane officers paint a graphic picture of the inside of her home.

72 cats and kittens removed from a Kanawha City home whose floors were covered in feces and urine.

"Several of these cats, if not all of them, probably have upper-respiratory infections. They're sick animals and we're going in today with the intention of treating animals that desperately need to be treated," KCHA Director of Development Jessie Shafer told 13 News.

One kitten was found dead in a freezer, another dead cat was found in the home.

Concerned neighbors say the situation went from bad to worse, describing a horrible urine smell on hot summer days.

"Neighbors are going outside smelling ammonia and cat smells and I'm sure it's not pleasant for them, and they have really valid concerns- not only for the health and safety of the animals, but for the health and safety of the owner," Shafer explained.

But right now, the owner won't be charged. It's part of a new approach the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association is taking with animal neglect cases. If the owner did not abuse the animals, or have malicious intent, police will offer help instead of jail time.

"We don't want to go in and take the animals and file charges immediately. If it's warranted, it will happen. But right now we just want to get her the help that she needs," Shafer added.

Wednesday a judge will decide whether the KCHA can take full custody of the cats, and where the case should go from here. The KCHA says they still have many cats and kittens, already in the shelter, that need adopting so they can make room for the ones picked up Tuesday.

Monetary donations, along with donations of cat carriers, food and litter are also desperately needed.

KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association is assisting the city's police, fire and health department with an emergency animal rescue of dozens of feral cats at a Kanawha City home.



KCHA employees and Charleston Firefighters are wearing hazmat suits and bringing dozens of kittens and cats out of a home on Lower Donnelly Street. There is a smell of feces present outside.

The KCHA says concerned neighbors called in and KCHA was able to get an injunction on the property.

Once inside, humane officers found one dead kitten in the freezer. They describe the ground as covered in 5 to 6 inches of feces, the smell of ammonia from the cat pee overwhelming. Despite the obvious signs of neglect, right now there are no criminal charges against the homeowner.

The woman who lives here has submitted to mental health evaluation and the city is working to get her the help she needs.

KCHA doesn't believe she was acting maliciously, and there are no signs she was abusing the animals.

Initial reports were 40-50 cats were inside the home, though humane officers say now there may be less.

All animals are being brought in for emergency treatment at the shelter. Immediate donations are desperately needed to handle the influx of animals.

