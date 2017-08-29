Update: 74 Cats Rescued from Animal Seizure, 3 Found Dead

An Amber Alert has now been issued for Cheylyn Fortney and Cherity Fortney, who have been missing out of Cabell County since Sunday, August 27th, 2017.
The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association is assisting the city's police, fire and health department with an emergency animal rescue of dozens of feral cats at a Kanawha City home.
Dispatchers tell 13 News that a body was found near the Civic Center in the Elk River this morning.
Authorities found a shivering toddler clinging to the body of her drowned mother in a rain-swollen canal in Southeast Texas after the woman tried to carry her child to safety from Harvey’s floods.
A woman was killed in Kentucky after police say she drove her car into the Ohio River.
The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association is assisting the city's police, fire and health department with an emergency animal rescue of dozens of feral cats at a Kanawha City home.
The Milton Police Department say that made the arrests after "an alert patron noticed people shooting up at a gas pump."
Authorities say a West Virginia man whose body was found in a Maryland cornfield died from a gunshot wound.
A 14-year-old boy has been jailed after a loaded handgun was found in his backpack at an Ohio high school.
Police have identified the mother of a toddler dropped off at a police station on Monday.
Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Ten people have now been arrested in connection with the 4-month long investigation into the Park Place Bar. Charleston Police arrested James Bryant aka "Old School" and Roderic Scott Johnson aka "Scotty Bones" on several drug charges.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Two people in West Virginia have been arrested for connections to a child abuse case that some officials at the Magistrate office are calling the worst they've ever seen.
Dispatchers tell 13 News that a body was found near the Civic Center in the Elk River this morning.
An Amber Alert has now been issued for Cheylyn Fortney and Cherity Fortney, who have been missing out of Cabell County since Sunday, August 27th, 2017.
Police have identified the mother of a toddler dropped off at a police station on Monday.
The woman sought treatment at a hospital.
Authorities say a West Virginia man whose body was found in a Maryland cornfield died from a gunshot wound.
Morgantown Police received a report of road rage on August 28 at approximately 3:21 p.m on Van Voorhis Road.
It was mid-afternoon when someone identified only as a babysitter walked into the police department and handed over a young girl, believed to be around 18 months old. The sitter took the child all the way to the information window and even waited with her.
