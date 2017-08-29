Proposed drug ordinance draws concern over civil rights

Just days before students moved into the dorms at The Ohio State University, all window decorations were banned. Some students feel this infringes on their first amendment right to freedom of speech.
A proposed Huntington City Council ordinance that targets property owners for repeated illegal incidents on their premises and evicts tenants has drawn opposition from West Virginia's American Civil Liberties Union chapter.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - At a press conference Monday afternoon, N3, a tech-enabled marketing sales firm at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park in South Charleston announced the addition of several hundred new jobs coming to the Park. According to our reporter, Alyssa Meisner, who is at the press conference, the N3 Office at the Park is expected to span 28,000 square feet of space at the Park over the next few years. "This is a movement that will illustrate to...
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- North Korea fired several rockets into the sea Saturday in the continuation of its rapid nuclear and missile expansion, prompting South Korea to press ahead with military drills involving U.S. troops that have angered Pyongyang. The U.S. Pacific Command revised its initial assessment that the first and third short-range missiles failed during flight to say they flew about 250 kilometers (155 miles). It said that the second missile appears to...
It is 2017 and people in Ohio are living in fear of hate groups. Anita Gray is the Regional Director for the Anti-Defamation League working out of the Ohio, Kentucky, Allegheny regional office.
Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich is considering a run for President in 2020 on an independent ticket alongside democratic Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper.
A bill targeting those who conduct an abortion of an unborn child diagnosed with downs syndrome is making its way through the legislature.
When it comes to the drug epidemic, West Virginia is now getting the attention of the White House. The Chief of Staff for the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy toured the Rae of Hope and Recovery Point centers in Charleston, with an on helping improve treatment for addicts. "So having somebody from the White House, ONDCP, coming here seeing first hand, is very important," said Rep. Evan Jenkins, (R) West Virginia. The trip is especially important now that ...
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
Two people in West Virginia have been arrested for connections to a child abuse case that some officials at the Magistrate office are calling the worst they've ever seen.
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Cabell County Sheriff's Office is searching for two girls, as well as another family member after the two girls never returned home. According to the deputies, the two children are aged 6 and 14 and were supposed to be returned to their father/stepfather Sunday night. The six-year-old's name is named Cheylynn, and the teenager's name is Cheriry. However, they never showed up. Deputies say that the father/stepfather, Carl Fortney, works for...
According to the division, every year more than 350,000 hunters go into West Virginia's woods.
It was mid-afternoon when someone identified only as a babysitter walked into the police department and handed over a young girl, believed to be around 18 months old. The sitter took the child all the way to the information window and even waited with her.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A vehicle accident involving a school bus has shut down all lanes of I-77 near mile marker 99 this afternoon. The accident happened at roughly 2:45 p.m. Crews at the scene tell 13 News that a car collided with the school bus, causing it to veer into a wall. The car's driver was unresponsive when crews reached the scene. They extracted the driver from the vehicle with the jaws of life, and they are believed to be in stable condition. No children were on ...
Officials at an alligator tourist attraction in Texas say that flood waters are close to exceeding the height of fences that are keeping hundreds of gators inside.
Police say a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped from her grandparents’ home and thrown from a bridge into a lake.
Remember the senior citizens who waited to be rescued in waist deep water as their nursing home flooded? A new picture shows the ladies rescued, safe and dry.
