Gas prices increase nationwide following Hurricane Harvey

As Labor Day weekend approaches it is not the new motorists want to hear.

Because of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey travelers can expect to pay more at the pump.

"So what we are seeing right now is they need to get in assess the damage before they reopen," explained Crissy Gray, the district office supervisor for AAA in the Charleston area. "The next hurdle will be getting workers to the refineries to start production again."

Gray said because the refineries in Harvey's path are offline or shut down drivers will see the impact at the pump. She said those refineries operate about half of the oil capacity for the United States.

"We are going to see it in gas prices. We are going to see it impact pretty much the whole Unite States. It will be more in some areas, little in others," Gray explained. "We will see anything from a 5 cent to 25 cent increase depending on who is impacted more."

Gray said there is no reason to panic as the jump should be short term. The prices had already started to climb nationwide Tuesday morning.