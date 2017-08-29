Boy calls 911 to report mom driving drunk

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland mother was arrested for drunk driving after her 11-year-old son called police to report her.

After watching a Hillsboro Hops game on Saturday night, 30-year-old Nicole Norris started driving home with her son. Something about her driving bothered the boy, so he called 911 from the backseat.

“He said his mom was drunk driving,” Washington County Deputy Shannon Wilde said. “He wanted our help.”

The call came in when Norris was Beaverton near Murray Blvd. and Walker Road but deputies caught up with Norris closer to her house in the Garden Home area.

“I think Mom told him to put the phone down … we lost that ability to track the phone, which is why we got to where we thought they lived,” Wilde said.

Deputies said two other drivers called police to report Norris for erratic driving behavior too. When she was pulled over, Norris failed field sobriety tests.

“We had her walk on a line, look at her feet, count her steps out loud, that type of thing,” Wilde said.

Deputies found her blood alcohol content was almost twice the legal limit.

Wilde says the boy explained that he knew she had too much to drink because he watched her.

“I guess at some point in his 11-year-old brain he thought that was too much,” Wilde said. “Obviously her driving was bad enough that her child noticed it.”

Hillsboro Hops President and General Manager K.L. Wombacher said this is something the Hops take very seriously. He said the staff at games are trained to look for drunk behavior

“Thousands of people come to the games,” Wombacher said. “We do our best and put the best protocols in place to have a safe environment and that’s our goal.”

He said sometimes people drink before they even arrive at the game and are never served by the trained bartenders at the stadium. He didn’t say that was the case with Norris, but that it can happen.

“We have no control over that,” Wombacher said.

No one was hurt and the boy was picked up by another family member when Norris was arrested for DUI. She could face more charges.