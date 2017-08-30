Huntington home catches fire overnight - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Huntington home catches fire overnight

Posted: Updated:

According to Cabell County Dispatchers, a fire broke out along the 700 block of West 22nd Street in Huntington.

We're told the homeowner made the called shortly before 2 Wednesday morning. They managed to get out safely. The Huntington Fire Department responded to the scene.

No injuries are being reported and there are no road closures to report. 

Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Huntington home catches fire overnight

    Huntington home catches fire overnight

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 2:17 AM EDT2017-08-30 06:17:32 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.

    Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.

  • One person injured in motorcycle accident in Poca

    One person injured in motorcycle accident in Poca

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 12:52 AM EDT2017-08-30 04:52:22 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.

    Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.

  • UPDATE: 72 Cats Rescued from Animal Seizure, 2 Found Dead

    UPDATE: 72 Cats Rescued from Animal Seizure, 2 Found Dead

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-08-30 03:37:51 GMT

    The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association is assisting the city's police, fire and health department with an emergency animal rescue of dozens of feral cats at a Kanawha City home.

    The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association is assisting the city's police, fire and health department with an emergency animal rescue of dozens of feral cats at a Kanawha City home.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 2 Arrested In Chilling West Virginia Child Abuse Case

    2 Arrested In Chilling West Virginia Child Abuse Case

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 12:23 PM EDT2017-08-29 16:23:01 GMT

    Two people in West Virginia have been arrested for connections to a child abuse case that some officials at the Magistrate office are calling the worst they've ever seen.

    Two people in West Virginia have been arrested for connections to a child abuse case that some officials at the Magistrate office are calling the worst they've ever seen.

  • Boy calls 911 to report mom driving drunk

    Boy calls 911 to report mom driving drunk

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-08-30 01:32:24 GMT
    PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland mother was arrested for drunk driving after her 11-year-old son called police to report her. After watching a Hillsboro Hops game on Saturday night, 30-year-old Nicole Norris started driving home with her son. Something about her driving bothered the boy, so he called 911 from the backseat. “He said his mom was drunk driving,” Washington County Deputy Shannon Wilde said. “He wanted our help.” The call came in when Nor...
    PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland mother was arrested for drunk driving after her 11-year-old son called police to report her. After watching a Hillsboro Hops game on Saturday night, 30-year-old Nicole Norris started driving home with her son. Something about her driving bothered the boy, so he called 911 from the backseat. “He said his mom was drunk driving,” Washington County Deputy Shannon Wilde said. “He wanted our help.” The call came in when Nor...

  • Toddler dropped off at Ohio Police Station

    Toddler dropped off at Ohio Police Station

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-08-29 17:38:06 GMT

    It was mid-afternoon when someone identified only as a babysitter walked into the police department and handed over a young girl, believed to be around 18 months old. The sitter took the child all the way to the information window and even waited with her.

    It was mid-afternoon when someone identified only as a babysitter walked into the police department and handed over a young girl, believed to be around 18 months old. The sitter took the child all the way to the information window and even waited with her.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.