Bald eagle population continues to rise, spread in KY - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Bald eagle population continues to rise, spread in KY

Posted: Updated:
MGN Online MGN Online

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say the bald eagle population in Kentucky is continuing to grow and spread.
    
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says the number of nesting pairs grew to 164 in the latest survey, up from 151 the year before. That's an increase of 9 percent.
    
Kate Slankard, an aviation biologist with the department, told The Courier-Journal that the birds are also spreading across the state. While numbers in western Kentucky continue to be strong, bald eagle nests also are increasing in central and eastern Kentucky.
    
The number of birds has increased to the point where they are no longer on the endangered species list, but they are still protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
    
___
    
Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 2 Arrested In Chilling West Virginia Child Abuse Case

    2 Arrested In Chilling West Virginia Child Abuse Case

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 12:23 PM EDT2017-08-29 16:23:01 GMT

    Two people in West Virginia have been arrested for connections to a child abuse case that some officials at the Magistrate office are calling the worst they've ever seen.

    Two people in West Virginia have been arrested for connections to a child abuse case that some officials at the Magistrate office are calling the worst they've ever seen.

  • Boy calls 911 to report mom driving drunk

    Boy calls 911 to report mom driving drunk

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-08-30 01:32:24 GMT
    PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland mother was arrested for drunk driving after her 11-year-old son called police to report her. After watching a Hillsboro Hops game on Saturday night, 30-year-old Nicole Norris started driving home with her son. Something about her driving bothered the boy, so he called 911 from the backseat. “He said his mom was drunk driving,” Washington County Deputy Shannon Wilde said. “He wanted our help.” The call came in when Nor...
    PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland mother was arrested for drunk driving after her 11-year-old son called police to report her. After watching a Hillsboro Hops game on Saturday night, 30-year-old Nicole Norris started driving home with her son. Something about her driving bothered the boy, so he called 911 from the backseat. “He said his mom was drunk driving,” Washington County Deputy Shannon Wilde said. “He wanted our help.” The call came in when Nor...

  • One person injured in motorcycle accident in Poca

    One person injured in motorcycle accident in Poca

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 12:52 AM EDT2017-08-30 04:52:22 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.

    Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.