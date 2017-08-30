Who’s sorry now? Not Kathy Griffin over Trump photo, video

Kathy Griffin retracted her apology for a gory image of a fake Donald Trump head, saying anger against her was overblown and should be directed at Trump and his administration.
The woman sought treatment at a hospital.
The funds will help clean up communities and revive sites.
While numbers continue to be strong, bald eagle nests also are increasing in central and eastern Kentucky.
A resourceful dog in has won the hearts of folks worldwide after making sure he had what he needed during Hurricane Harvey.
Thousands of those in Hurricane Harvey's wake are dealing with the immediate destruction, but recovery efforts could take months. FEMA is already estimating 450,000 people will apply for disaster assistance. Across the country, many spared from damage may want to help.
Remember the senior citizens who waited to be rescued in waist deep water as their nursing home flooded? A new picture shows the ladies rescued, safe and dry.
Unconfirmed reports of others missing or presumed dead are growing.
Public documents show its operator has been cited and fined by state regulators.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
Two people in West Virginia have been arrested for connections to a child abuse case that some officials at the Magistrate office are calling the worst they've ever seen.
Authorities found a shivering toddler clinging to the body of her drowned mother in a rain-swollen canal in Southeast Texas after the woman tried to carry her child to safety from Harvey’s floods.
The woman sought treatment at a hospital.
It was mid-afternoon when someone identified only as a babysitter walked into the police department and handed over a young girl, believed to be around 18 months old. The sitter took the child all the way to the information window and even waited with her.
Police have identified the mother of a toddler dropped off at a police station on Monday.
A woman was killed in Kentucky after police say she drove her car into the Ohio River.
According to the division, every year more than 350,000 hunters go into West Virginia's woods.
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Cabell County Sheriff's Office is searching for two girls, as well as another family member after the two girls never returned home. According to the deputies, the two children are aged 6 and 14 and were supposed to be returned to their father/stepfather Sunday night. The six-year-old's name is named Cheylynn, and the teenager's name is Cheriry. However, they never showed up. Deputies say that the father/stepfather, Carl Fortney, works for...
