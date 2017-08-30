Copy-Sheriff: West Virginia man found dead in Maryland cornfield

BOONSBORO, Md. (AP) - Authorities say a West Virginia man whose body was found in a Maryland cornfield died from a gunshot wound.

The Washington County's Sheriff's Office identified the man found dead Friday as Robert Earl "Mitch" Mitchell Jr. The sheriff's office says Mitchell was reported missing to West Virginia's Berkeley County Sheriff's Office on Friday. It says he was last seen leaving his West Virginia residence that day between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for anyone who might have seen the man between 1 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Friday. They're asking anyone with information to contact authorities.

