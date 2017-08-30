Body found in Elk River - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Body found in Elk River

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a body was found near the Civic Center in the Elk River in this morning.

The report came in just before noon. 

Crews are responding near the 200 block of Civic Center Drive in Charleston. 

