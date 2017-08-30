Target to begin selling $5 line of wine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a young wine lovers dream!

Just in time for Labor Day, Target will be selling a new line of wine.

And it gets even better; each bottle is just $5 bucks.

The new line is called “California Roots” and features five wines.

The wines include Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Moscato, Cabernet Sauvignon and Red Blend.

Target says the wines will be available beginning September 3 at its stores nationwide.