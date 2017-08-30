Kentucky call to remove Jefferson Davis statue - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Kentucky call to remove Jefferson Davis statue

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) - A group of black lawmakers, pastors and advocacy groups have called for the removal of a Jefferson Davis statue in the Kentucky Capitol.
    
The Capitol Rotunda includes five statues of famous Kentuckians. They include former President Abraham Lincoln and Davis, the only president of the Confederacy.
    
The Kentucky chapter of the NAACP and others have twice tried before to have the statue removed, but were unsuccessful. The Kentucky Historic Properties Advisory Commission governs the statues. Its members are appointed by the governor.
    
Democratic State Rep. Reginald Meeks says it's time to "put aside the politics of the past" and remove the statue. Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican, has said the statue is an important reminder of the state's history.

  Kentucky call to remove Jefferson Davis statue

    A group of black lawmakers, pastors and advocacy groups have called for the removal of a Jefferson Davis statue in the Kentucky Capitol.

