Milton Police: 3 Arrested After Shooting up at a Gas Pump

Police looking for woman wanted for stealing credit cards in Kanawha County SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The South Charleston Police Department is searching for a woman they say used several stolen credit cards on a shopping spree. According to police, the woman seen in the photo used credit cards stolen minutes prior to making her purchases. The event occurred on August 8th, 2017. She purchased several thousand dollars worth of items, primarily gift cards. If you have any information about this woman's identity or whereabouts, you're asked to cont...

Man Arrested After Stealing from Construction Site, Leading Police on Chase Through Charleston CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A man was arrested after a man stole equipment from an active construction site and leading police on a chase through Charleston. On Wednesday at around 1:30 a.m., officers were notified by a construction company that there was an man in a white chevrolet pickup truck parked near their equipment on the I-77 northbound exit 99 ramp. When officers approached the vehicle on foot, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed north on the exit ramp and contin...

Man Arrested After Police Pursuit Through Kanawha County School Zone KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One man has been arrested after engaging in a police pursuit through a school zone in Kanawha County Wednesday. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office says that Jackie Stringer, 30, of Ohio was driving his vehicle through a school zone in Alum Creek, when deputies sought to stop him for having improper plates. Instead of stopping, Stringer took off on a chase with deputies. Stringer crashed by rolling his vehicle on Brounland Road, not far from Alum Cr...

Boy calls 911 to report mom driving drunk PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland mother was arrested for drunk driving after her 11-year-old son called police to report her. After watching a Hillsboro Hops game on Saturday night, 30-year-old Nicole Norris started driving home with her son. Something about her driving bothered the boy, so he called 911 from the backseat. "He said his mom was drunk driving," Washington County Deputy Shannon Wilde said. "He wanted our help." The call came in when Nor...