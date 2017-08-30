West Virginia Road Bond Debate Heats Up

Govt. leaders say no more new taxes or fees are need to fund bonds.

Road work is a common site in West Virginia, but there soon could be a whole lot more. On October 7th voters will have the change to cast ballots at their local polling place, to sell road bonds that could generate 1-Billion dollars for infrastructure across the Mountain State.

"For me the deciding factor is, I don't see another way to fix our roads. We're fifth worst in the country in terms of the condition of our bridges," said State Sen. Ed Gaunch, (R) Chairman, Government Organization.

Governor Justice believes the bonds will create 48-thousand construction jobs of the next several years. And while labor unions like that idea, they worry there could be an influx of out-of-state workers.

"We want to make sure that local workers and local contractors have a fair shot at the jobs that will be created. We want to make sure the laws are enforced like the West Virginia Jobs Act that requires local hiring," said Steve White, Director, Affiliated Construction Trades.

Among the big items a new Nitro Bridge over the Kanawha River, linking Kanawha and Putnam Counties. Plus, another Interstate access into Downtown Morgantown. Lawmakers also want to see West Virginians hired first.

"Lots of the revenue that we're spending will stay here locally with the people who build these roads and bridges and pave them and do all the ancillary work that goes with it," said State Sen. Ed Gaunch, (R) Government Organization.

Bond backers promise no more tax increases will be needed to fund the program.

"While it's no guarantee of victory, the road bond referendum did receive an important endorsement this week. The influential Business and Industry Council gave it a big thumbs up," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.