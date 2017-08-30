Man Arrested After Police Pursuit Through Kanawha County School Zone

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One man has been arrested after engaging in a police pursuit through a school zone in Kanawha County Wednesday.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office says that Jackie Stringer, 30, of Ohio was driving his vehicle through a school zone in Alum Creek, when deputies sought to stop him for having improper plates.

Instead of stopping, Stringer took off on a chase with deputies.

Stringer crashed by rolling his vehicle on Brounland Road, not far from Alum Creek Elementary School.

He is in the hospital with what are considered 'minimal injuries' and will be charged with fleeing and reckless indifference.