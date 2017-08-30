Man Arrested After Stealing from Construction Site, Leading Police on Chase Through Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A man was arrested after a man stole equipment from an active construction site and leading police on a chase through Charleston.

On Wednesday at around 1:30 a.m., officers were notified by a construction company that there was an man in a white chevrolet pickup truck parked near their equipment on the I-77 northbound exit 99 ramp.

When officers approached the vehicle on foot, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed north on the exit ramp and continued north on Greenbrier Street, running a red light.

The vehicle continued north until performing an illegal u-turn near the Yeager Airport entrance and began driving south on Greenbrier Street.

During this time period, officers determine the vehicle to be stolen.

The vehicle turned onto Kanawha Boulevard eastbound before jumping the curb and sidewalk and driving through the capital lawn before finally coming to a stop.

The driver exited the passenger door and began to flee north through the capital lawn. He was apprehended after a short struggle with officers.

The driver, identified as Adam Foster, had his license suspended for 33 unpaid citations.

It was determined after the arrest that Foster's truck has a concrete saw and a plastic bucket containing miscellaneous tools and batteries that was stolen from the construction site, exceeding over $1,000.

Foster has been charged with Fleeing with: