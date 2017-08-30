Police looking for woman wanted for stealing credit cards in Kanawha County

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The South Charleston Police Department is searching for a woman they say used several stolen credit cards on a shopping spree.

According to police, the woman seen in the photo used credit cards stolen minutes prior to making her purchases.

The event occurred on August 8th, 2017.

She purchased several thousand dollars worth of items, primarily gift cards.

If you have any information about this woman's identity or whereabouts, you're asked to contact the South Charleston Police Department Detective Bureau at 304-744-5951. Anonymous calls may be submitted to 304-744-6521.

