Volunteers urged to plan ahead before traveling to help with hurricane relief efforts

The images and stories of flooding and devastation in Texas are motivating people in West Virginia to want to help.

But before volunteers pack up their trucks and start driving that way to pitch in there are some things to keep in mind.

"There are a lot of folks with their eyes glued to the television set," said John Roberts with the Mountain Mission in Charleston, WV. "They are kind of living again what they already lived last year here in West Virginia."

Roberts knows all too well what it is like to help a community with short term and long term needs after a devastating flood. The group served as one of the leaders in the push to help families in West Virginia after flooding last year.

"We are still not finished with our recovery and that is the kind of people we have here in West Virginia wanting to help our neighbors in their time of need," Roberts said.

Roberts said those wanting to help in Texas should pause to make sure they are doing things the right way.

"It is better to do that than to just load up and go down there because you don't know where to go or who to help. You don't know if you are taking the right things," he explained.

Jenny Gannaway with West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) gave similar advice. She said said people should wait before heading to Texas. She said right now the state is still in rescue mode. Help will be needed more in the weeks and months ahead.

Gannaway and Roberts both said individuals wanting to help should contact a group called All Hands Volunteers. The group is a national organization that is coordinating relief efforts.

"It can go so much better and faster if you go through the right channels," said Roberts.

Right now the American Red Cross has more than 1,500 volunteers on the ground in Texas including 15 West Virginians. The local Red Cross says there has been overwhelming interest from the community wanting to volunteer.

It will take time to reach out to those volunteers and get them trained. But a spokesperson for the group said the recovery from Hurricane Harvey will be long term. Even if volunteers can't go right now there will be volunteers needed for months to come.

You can email All Hands Volunteers at volunteer@hands.org or call 508-758-8211

You can reach out to the American Red Cross to begin the process of becoming a volunteer by calling 304-340-3650