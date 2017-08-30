Best Buy ‘deeply sorry’ for charging $43 for bottled water in Ho - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Best Buy ‘deeply sorry’ for charging $43 for bottled water in Houston

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
HOUSTON (AP) — Best Buy says it is “deeply sorry” following accusations of price gouging after a photo posted online showed cases of water for sale at one of the electronic retailer’s Houston-area stores for more than $42.

Best Buy says the sale was “clearly a mistake on the part of a few employees at a single store.” The company explained in a statement that it doesn’t have pricing for cases of water in its system and employees priced the water “by multiplying the cost of one bottle by the number of bottles in a case.”

The company says it’s “deeply sorry that we gave anyone even the momentary impression that we were trying to take advantage of the situation.”

