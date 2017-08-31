Kentucky State Fair attendance exceeds 600,000 - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Kentucky State Fair attendance exceeds 600,000

Posted: Updated:
Kentucky State Fair Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky State Fair drew more than 609,000 visitors during an 11-day run, exceeding last year's attendance by more than 44,000.
    
Fair organizers credited good weather and new attractions for the bump in attendance.
    
They say the fair also had record-breaking traffic on social media, with 13 million impressions and a 100 percent increase in fans on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. More than 230,000 visited the website during the fair.
    
Farm contestants broke records this year in largest pumpkin and watermelon. Prestonsburg's Dwight Slone grew a 1,223-pound pumpkin and Frank Mudd of Flaherty turned in a 296-pound watermelon.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 2 Girls Missing Out of Cabell County Found Safely

    2 Girls Missing Out of Cabell County Found Safely

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-08-30 22:51:01 GMT

    An Amber Alert has now been issued for Cheylyn Fortney and Cherity Fortney, who have been missing out of Cabell County since Sunday, August 27th, 2017.

    An Amber Alert has now been issued for Cheylyn Fortney and Cherity Fortney, who have been missing out of Cabell County since Sunday, August 27th, 2017.

  • Best Buy ‘deeply sorry’ for charging $43 for bottled water in Houston

    Best Buy ‘deeply sorry’ for charging $43 for bottled water in Houston

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 8:14 PM EDT2017-08-31 00:14:30 GMT
    Photo , which was widely shared on Twitter, appeared to have been taken by a Houston resident. (Credit: Twitter)Photo , which was widely shared on Twitter, appeared to have been taken by a Houston resident. (Credit: Twitter)
    HOUSTON (AP) — Best Buy says it is “deeply sorry” following accusations of price gouging after a photo posted online showed cases of water for sale at one of the electronic retailer’s Houston-area stores for more than $42. The photo, which was widely shared on Twitter, appeared to have been taken by a Houston resident. Best Buy says the sale was “clearly a mistake on the part of a few employees at a single store.” The company explained in a statem...
    HOUSTON (AP) — Best Buy says it is “deeply sorry” following accusations of price gouging after a photo posted online showed cases of water for sale at one of the electronic retailer’s Houston-area stores for more than $42. The photo, which was widely shared on Twitter, appeared to have been taken by a Houston resident. Best Buy says the sale was “clearly a mistake on the part of a few employees at a single store.” The company explained in a statem...

  • 2 Arrested In Chilling West Virginia Child Abuse Case

    2 Arrested In Chilling West Virginia Child Abuse Case

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 12:23 PM EDT2017-08-29 16:23:01 GMT

    Two people in West Virginia have been arrested for connections to a child abuse case that some officials at the Magistrate office are calling the worst they've ever seen.

    Two people in West Virginia have been arrested for connections to a child abuse case that some officials at the Magistrate office are calling the worst they've ever seen.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.