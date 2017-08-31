Kentucky State Fair attendance exceeds 600,000

The new bridge opened last month for the first time since the flood.

Photo , which was widely shared on Twitter, appeared to have been taken by a Houston resident. (Credit: Twitter)

HOUSTON (AP) — Best Buy says it is “deeply sorry” following accusations of price gouging after a photo posted online showed cases of water for sale at one of the electronic retailer’s Houston-area stores for more than $42. The photo, which was widely shared on Twitter, appeared to have been taken by a Houston resident. Best Buy says the sale was “clearly a mistake on the part of a few employees at a single store.” The company explained in a statem...