32,000 pounds of cooked chicken sausage being recalled

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — Federal officials say a Massachusetts company is recalling more than 32,000 pounds of cooked chicken sausage product due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Wednesday that Demakes Enterprises Inc. is recalling Thin ‘n Trim Fully Cooked Chicken Sausage Buffalo Style.

The sausages were produced and packaged between Jan. 20 and Aug. 10. They had been shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Officials say there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the product. Anyone who bought the product is urged not to consume it.

Demakes also sells deli meats and hot dogs.

The company is based in Lynn. It hasn’t returned an email seeking comment.

