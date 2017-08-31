New Rules for Opiate Prescriptions in Ohio

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – There is no single solution to the opiate crisis that continues to kill Ohioans on a daily basis. However, Governor John Kasich believes the launch of new rules for opiate prescriptions could be the first step in preventing addiction.

Starting Thursday medical professionals will not be allowed to prescribe opiates for acute pain to adults for more than seven days, and children for more than five.

These limits can be exceeded but only if a specific reason is written into the patients' medical record.

“I don’t care who you are, you violate these guidelines and the medical board will come after you, and you will be disciplined and perhaps even lose your license,” Governor Kasich said.

The launch of the new regulations marks six years of work by Kasich’s office.

“This is a direction the entire country ought to think about. It’s a road map as to how you begin to solve this problem,” Kasich said.

State Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko still harbors concerns.

“This might be a good solution if it worked as designed, but when it doesn’t work as designed and you force a person to go to the streets looking for those drugs, then we might be asking for more problems than what this bargains for,” Yuko said.

Yuko and the Democrats continue to insist the right solution is to dip into Ohio’s two billion dollar rainy day fund and use 200 million of it for the treatment of those addicted to opiates.