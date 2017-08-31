Essential Gear for the Intrepid Adventure Traveler

(WOWK) - Whether you are trekking to Everest Base Camp or touring the great cities of Europe, the proper gear can make all of difference. Before you depart for any destination, you will want to make sure you have the right gear to keep you safe and comfortable every step of the way. Taking the time to properly research and purchase the few essentials below will help insure that your next adventure will be a success.

Backpack

Aside from the proper footwear, a good backpack may be the most important piece of gear that you will ever purchase. Your backpack will accompany you around the globe and will last for years to come. A backpack will allow you the luxury of carrying all of your gear in a safe and secure manner. It will also be easy to spot on the airport luggage carousel and will allow you to remain versatile and adaptable whether you are running to catch your next train or trekking in the Andes.

Backpacks are available in a variety of sizes and styles. It is important to find a pack that fits properly, is large enough to carry all of your gear and is comfortable to carry when fully loaded. Selecting the right pack is a personal journey and should not be entered into as an afterthought before your next adventure. Take the time to find a specialty outfitter who can help insure the proper fit for your size and gender and can also help you select a pack that is durable and versatile to survive any adventure.

Footwear

Selecting the proper footwear can be a daunting task. A good pair of boots can serve as your primary shoes for almost any destination. They protect your feet in adverse conditions, provide ankle support and are versatile enough to allow you to wear them all day on the trail and again for a night out on the town. If you are looking for something a little more lightweight, consider a good pair of trail shoes. They are equally adaptable to road and trail use and easily pack in your pack when not in use. For even lighter pursuits, consider a pair of sports sandals. They are great for post trail lounging, water activities and they dry quickly.

First Aid Kit

A quality first aid kit is like medical insurance, you hope that you never have to use it but you will be thankful for it in the event things don’t go as planned. Nothing can ruin a trip quicker than a encounter with a stomach bug that you picked up from the local water or painful blisters from improper footwear selection and too much walking.

Whether you are looking for an ultralight kit for the trail or a travel specific option, Adventure Medical Kits makes a solution for every occasion. You could go your local pharmacy and purchase all of the items individually for your next adventure, but why bother when you can get one that is prepackaged and comes fully stocked with everything you will need to stay healthy. For adventure travel, we like the World Travel and Smart Travel options.

Headlamp

One of the most useful items that any adventurer should carry with them at all times is a good headlamp. This handsfree option will allow you the versatility of finding that missing piece of gear in the dark, reading a book in your tent or finding your way on a mountain trail en route to watch a beautiful sunrise.

Always choose a light with multiple levels of brightness, rugged enough to survive any adventure, easy to access battery compartment and most importantly, lightweight and comfortable.

Technical Shell

This versatile piece of gear will protect you from both wind and rain and when paired with a layering system, will allow you to remain dry and warm. While many of these technical shells come at a premium price, they will provide you with reliable protection for many years to come.