Re-waterproofing Your Tent: Tips For Staying Dry This Season - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Re-waterproofing Your Tent: Tips For Staying Dry This Season

Posted: Updated:

(WOWK) - Sleeping in a tent during a summer rain can be a relaxing experience. However, nothing can ruin the experience more than for the tent to not be properly waterproofed prior to using or assuming that an older shelter is ready for anything that Mother Nature can throw its way.

Waking up to water dripping through the ‘waterproof’ rain fly or the small tributary that seems to be making its way down the center of your tent can be a disturbing feeling, especially at two in the morning.

Once waterproofed, always waterproof doesn’t apply in the outdoor realm. Time, heat, ultraviolet light and the storage of gear have a way of degrading the water repellency of even the most expensive technical fabrics.

While we will be going over the steps to re-waterproof that pre-existing shelter, the same holds true for a new tent as well.

Here is an overview for waterproofing your way to a wonderful wilderness (or campground) experience:

Step 1: Always use a tarp or preferred custom-cut ‘footprint’ (made by many tent manufacturers) that has the same floor plan as the tent. While this adds a first layer of defense against moisture from below, it also prevents rocks and other objects from damaging the tent floor.

Step 2: Clean your tent. Using a non-abrasive sponge, cold water and non-detergent soap, gently clean the tent fabric to remove any debris. Allow the tent to dry completely.

Step 3: Gently peel away any flaking existing sealant. Reapply a thin coat of paint-on polyurethane sealant on worn areas.

Step 4: A product that we really like for increasing the life expectancy and effectiveness of your tent is Nikwax Tent and Gear Solarproof. While the name can be a little misleading, Solarproof adds Durable Water Repellency (DWR) and helps to protect your tent from ultraviolet light.

••• Solarproof is water based, non-aerosol, non-flammable, non-hazardous and environmentally friendly. It contains no harmful solvents or volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and is completely fluorocarbon free.

Step 5: And, finally, never store your tent wet. Upon returning home from any camping trip, allow your tent to adequately dry before storing. Never machine dry a tent or rain fly.

Step 6: Plan your next trip.

  • Destination AdventureMore>>

  • Mountain Biking - Destination Adventure

    Mountain Biking - Destination Adventure

    Friday, August 25 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-08-25 23:00:20 GMT
    SNOWSHOE, WV (WOWK) - How would you feel about wearing body armor and full face protective helmet while racing down over 1500 vertical feet of elevation? In tonight's destination adventure, we're heading up to Snowshoe Resort for a fast paced ride down the mountain! While Snowshoe is better known for their winter activities like skiing and snowboarding, you can also test your skills on the downhill mountain bike trails. First up, getting mandatory protective gear including shin guar...
    SNOWSHOE, WV (WOWK) - How would you feel about wearing body armor and full face protective helmet while racing down over 1500 vertical feet of elevation? In tonight's destination adventure, we're heading up to Snowshoe Resort for a fast paced ride down the mountain! While Snowshoe is better known for their winter activities like skiing and snowboarding, you can also test your skills on the downhill mountain bike trails. First up, getting mandatory protective gear including shin guar...

  • How Mountain Biking has Evolved - Destination Adventure - Web Extra

    How Mountain Biking has Evolved - Destination Adventure - Web Extra

  • Whitewater Rafting on the New River - Destination Adventure

    Whitewater Rafting on the New River - Destination Adventure

    Saturday, August 19 2017 4:28 PM EDT2017-08-19 20:28:05 GMT

    FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - How do you feel about an adventure involving obstacles with names like Pinball, Butcher’s Block, Thread the Needle and Meat Grinder? Sounds pretty intimidating, Right? Well, in tonight’s destination adventure, we’re heading down to the New River to take you through them all and you don't even have to get your feet wet. On this weeks episode of destination adventure, we’re in one of the most beautiful and iconic places in West Virgin...

    FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - How do you feel about an adventure involving obstacles with names like Pinball, Butcher’s Block, Thread the Needle and Meat Grinder? Sounds pretty intimidating, Right? Well, in tonight’s destination adventure, we’re heading down to the New River to take you through them all and you don't even have to get your feet wet. On this weeks episode of destination adventure, we’re in one of the most beautiful and iconic places in West Virgin...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.